× Officials warn of icy travel conditions in Illinois, Indiana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Weather officials are warning of hazardous driving conditions in large parts of Illinois and Indiana. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and weather advisories for large central and southern portions of the states starting Sunday.

In parts of Illinois up to 8 inches of snow is expected. In Indiana, up to 7 inches is expected in some areas.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to travel slowly and make sure the gas tank is full. The Indiana Department of Transportation says a full call of snowplow trucks has been issued in its southeast district.