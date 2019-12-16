× Police ask for public’s help to locate Normandy man suffering from dementia

NORMANDY, MO – The Normandy Police Department is on the lookout for an 85-year-old man who was last seen Monday, December 16th around 9 a.m. at North Hills Drive and Forest View Drive.

Police say Clarence E. Young is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, bald and suffers from dementia.

He was seen by his daughter in Normandy.

Mr. Young may be driving a gray 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK 350 with Missouri license plate of CEY.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that Mr. Young has been located in Illinois in the past.

If you have been or know of the whereabouts of Mr. Young, please call 911, your local police department or the Normandy Police Department at 314-565-0586.