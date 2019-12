Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The future USS St. Louis has completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan. It is the last major milestone before delivery to the U.S. Navy fleet and the ship is expected to be commissioned into active service next year.

The Navy tests ships during the trials to test their capabilities to make sure the ship is ready for delivery. Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 19 will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery.