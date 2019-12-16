Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Snow stopping traffic in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Snow day forces change in plans for parents and students

Posted 7:07 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, December 16, 2019
Data pix.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Monday's weather forced a change in plans for what was supposed to be a busy day for most. The start of the last full week of work and school before the holiday break.

This is a tough week for a snow day for parents and students. Students have mid-terms and finals and a lot of parents are either out of work early, working from home, or off altogether.

The roadways have been more like sledding hills across much of the county.

All afternoon, our news crews drove passed spinouts and fender benders. Fox 2/News 11s Andy Banker had to coach a Call-A-Ride driver who was having trouble getting up a hill out of an apartment complex.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.