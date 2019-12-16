Snow day forces change in plans for parents and students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Monday's weather forced a change in plans for what was supposed to be a busy day for most. The start of the last full week of work and school before the holiday break.

This is a tough week for a snow day for parents and students. Students have mid-terms and finals and a lot of parents are either out of work early, working from home, or off altogether.

The roadways have been more like sledding hills across much of the county.

All afternoon, our news crews drove passed spinouts and fender benders. Fox 2/News 11s Andy Banker had to coach a Call-A-Ride driver who was having trouble getting up a hill out of an apartment complex.