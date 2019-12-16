Song of the Day – TSO and 2020 Season Lawn Passes!

For the second year, Live Nation is offering fans unlimited lawn admission to all shows (excluding Festivals, Rentals and pavilion-only events) for the 2020 summer concert season at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis!

To celebrate, FOX 2 is giving away “Days of Concert Giveaways”! Register to win a pair of tickets to shows already announced, plus one grand prize winner will receive a pair of 2020 Season Lawn Passes!

Tickets for the 2020 Season Lawn pass are on sale Wednesday, December 11 at Noon. Limited passes available. Click here to purchase!

2020 SEASON LAWN PASS DETAILS:

The Lawn Pass will include: (1) lawn ticket, Fast Lane® entry, plus special offers for friends and family through the 2020 season.

The Lawn Pass will be available for purchase on Front Gate Tickets.

The Pass will be non-transferable, printed with the passholder’s name, RFID and TM Presence enabled technology that is used for entry at each event and a unique barcode

PRICE: $199 per Lawn Pass *plus fees

Register to win a pair of tickets to Trans Siberian Orchestra on sale now :

Trans Siberian Orchestra at Enterprise Center at 3:00pm CT on December 26, 2019

Zac Brown Band at Enterprise Center on March 12, 2020

The Black Crowes at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 23, 2020

Alanis Morissette at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Chicago & Rick Springfield at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 23, 2019

Plus, one grand prize winner will receive a pair of 2020 Season Lawn Passes! Hurry, entries are due by Friday, December 20th at 1pm!

Official Rules