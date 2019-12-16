× St. Louis County warming shelter opens to help the homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 24-hour warming shelter has opened in St. Louis County to help the homeless. It will be open now through March 13, 2020.

The facility is capable of accommodating up to 48 people. The shelter also provides hot meals, laundry, and case management services.

The Warming Shelter is open seven days a week and is located at The Salvation Army-Family Haven, 10740 Page Ave., St. Louis MO, 63132.

If you or someone you love are experiencing homelessness, please contact the United Way Housing Helpline at (314) 802-5444 to access the Warming Shelter or contact The Salvation Army-Family Haven at 314-423-7770 for additional information