HAZELWOOD, MO – New details have been released in the Major Case Squad investigation of a fatal shooting on I-270 in Hazelwood this past Friday afternoon.

The Major Case Squad is reporting the black SUV suspected as being used in a deadly shooting has been recovered.

The shooting on Friday left a 20-year-old man in another vehicle dead.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.