Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, KS. — Looking for a fresh start in the new year? How about moving to a city that wants to give you cash to move there.

Officials in Topeka, Kansas have approved a new program called Choose Topeka. It partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 to those who buy a house.

The cash will only be available for 40 to 60 new residents.

Topeka hopes this will boost the area's population and economic development.