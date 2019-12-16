With schools closed, parents and children go sledding

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
ST. CHARLES, Mo. - December's first big snowfall resulted in school closings and parents having to find adventures to keep their children occupied. For many, that meant a day of sledding.

Some of those families headed to Blanchette Park in St. Charles, Missouri.

Blanchette opened in 1914 and was the first public park in the city. It's been a hot spot for sledding ever since.

Others sought out the best-known sledding hill in the metro area – Art Hill in Forest Park.

St. Louisans have been sledding down Art Hill since the 1914 World’s Fair.

But a word of caution – dress warmly as temperatures will be dropping tonight and the hills will be icing up.

