Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Snow stopping traffic in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Your donations can help victims of domestic violence

Posted 12:15 pm, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —  Countless women are impacted by domestic violence.  Imagine if the person who is supposed to love you mistreats you so badly you have to leave the home? It happens every day.

Shelters help fill the gap for those needing a safe haven but women often show up without having basic necessities. Like a warm coat. You can help by donating new or gently used purses and coats hygiene items.

Drop Off Locations:

  • Police Headquarters 1915 Olive
  • South Patrol 3157 Sublette
  • Central Patrol 919 N. Jefferson
  • North Patrol 4014 Union
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.