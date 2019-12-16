Your donations can help victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Countless women are impacted by domestic violence. Imagine if the person who is supposed to love you mistreats you so badly you have to leave the home? It happens every day.

Shelters help fill the gap for those needing a safe haven but women often show up without having basic necessities. Like a warm coat. You can help by donating new or gently used purses and coats hygiene items.

Drop Off Locations: