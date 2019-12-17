Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Andrew Jackson to be described as slave owner in new Missouri plaques

Posted 9:45 am, December 17, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Elected officials in Missouri’s Jackson County are adding plaques to statues of the Kansas City area county’s namesake noting that the nation’s seventh president was a slave owner and forced thousands of Native Americans off their lands.

KMBC-TV reports that statues of Andrew Jackson are located outside courthouses in downtown Kansas City and in nearby Independence. They will note that “Almost two centuries later, we hold a broader, more inclusive view of our nation.”

Jackson began his term as president in 1829, almost three years after the Missouri State Legislature named the county after him because he was a hero of the War of 1812.

