Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Flying over St. Louis
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Snowy mix leaves behind slushy roads . Check our map for the fastest route.

Andrew Jackson to be described as slave owner in new plaques

Posted 7:05 am, December 17, 2019, by

circa 1830: Andrew Jackson (1767 - 1845) 7th President of the USA. Known as 'Old Hickory'. Daguerreotype taken from life. Engraving by Alonzo Chappel (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –  Elected officials in Missouri’s Jackson County are adding to plaques to statues of the Kansas City area county’s namesake noting that the nation’s seventh president was a slave owner and forced thousands of Native Americans off their lands

KMBC-TV reports that statues of Andrew Jackson are located outside courthouses in downtown Kansas City and in nearby Independence.

They will note that “Almost two centuries later, we hold a broader, more inclusive view of our nation.“ Jackson began his term as president in 1829, almost three years after the Missouri State Legislature named the county after him because he was a hero of the War of 1812.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.