Chabad of Chesterfield Car Menorah Parade

(St. Louis) Chabad of Chesterfield is preparing for their Chanukah Menorah Car Parade this Sunday from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Enjoy a Chanukah radio program, celebrate the Grand Menorah lighting, and taste some hot Latkes and donuts and enjoy a hot cocoa bar. There is also free limousine rides for kids.