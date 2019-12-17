Chabad of Chesterfield Car Menorah Parade

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

(St. Louis)  Chabad of Chesterfield is preparing for their Chanukah Menorah Car Parade this Sunday from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.   Enjoy a Chanukah radio program, celebrate the Grand Menorah lighting, and taste some hot Latkes and donuts and enjoy a hot cocoa bar.  There is also free limousine rides for kids.

