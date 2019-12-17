Expect slick roads for Tuesday morning commute, drivers urged to use caution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Transportation officials are preparing for another wintery commute Tuesday morning.

Though crews have cleared most major roads and interstates, MoDOT's main concern for drivers Tuesday morning is ramps, interchanges, and roads that didn’t get as much attention as the main roads.

During a press conferee at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said they have had plows out on the roads all night putting down treatment but some roads are still slick.

According to Becker, the mainlines are in pretty good shape but there is still slush out there and roads are wet and can easily re-freeze.

Becker suggests if you can go into work later Tuesday morning, do so. They would like to spread out the morning rush.

Road Conditions, 6am Dec. 17:

Crews continue working on roads, which are still partly to mostly snow covered. Use caution when traveling, slow down & watch for other drivers. Check road conditions on our Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/hzLWUbChAD#mowx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/RNynBNBCQC — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) December 17, 2019