Friendly snowball fight breaks out between St. Louis Police and Cherokee Street bar patrons

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A friendly snowball fight broke out between Cherokee Street bar patrons and St. Louis Police Monday night. The annual event is held after the first snowfall. This video of the chummy battle was captured by Michael Beary outside of the Whisky Rail.

Beary says that owners and patrons at B-Side have been planning for the confrontation. They even prepared snowballs for the exchange.

Bar patrons claimed victory in this battle. They shouted "we win" as the police retreated back to their vehicles. It appears to be a win for the community too.