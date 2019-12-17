Give Back Tuesday with Katie’s Pizza & Osteria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY - Eating out for dinner could help families in need in our area.

Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria in Town and Country... Is hosting a Giveback Tuesday event Tuesday, December 17.

100- percent of profits will benefit Youth In Need a non-profit that supports more than 8,000 of the area's most vulnerable children, teens, and families.

Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria holds a giveback day once a month and has donated more than $200,000 to local non-profit organizations.

Call Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria at (314) 942-6555 with any questions or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com for more information.