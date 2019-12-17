(St. Louis) Quaron Gooch, a visual artist or visual sculptor, showed off some of the great creations he has produced to Kim Hudson on Fox 2 News 9 A.M. Gooch likes to take physical objects and build them into artwork.
Gooch Artwork
-
-
Medieval masterpiece found in French kitchen sells for over $26M
-
Challenging high schoolers to focus their opinions on tough subjects through art
-
‘Darrel the Barrel’ floats across Lake Michigan, becomes social media star
-
Alarming number of children have undiagnosed vision problems
-
-
Help name 20 newly discovered moons of Saturn
-
9th annual Art of Travel Gala at St. Louis Lambert Airport
-
St. Louisans turn out for parades, arts and festivals for Labor Day
-
Private lactation stations now open at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport
-
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled two business owners did not have to make invitations for a same-sex wedding
-
-
Artwork by children at Ranken Jordan Hospital aids in healing process
-
Macy’s just tested out their new Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons. Here’s what they are
-
Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ ensemble sells for $405,700 — more than double auction estimate