Gooch Artwork

December 17, 2019
(St. Louis)  Quaron Gooch,  a visual artist or visual sculptor, showed off some of the great creations he has produced to Kim Hudson on Fox 2 News 9 A.M.  Gooch likes to take physical objects and build them into artwork.

