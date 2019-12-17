Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Hemp Summit 2020 will be in Springfield Dec 17

Posted 7:49 am, December 17, 2019
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - The Illinois Department of Agriculture will host a Hemp Summit on December 17  at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The Illinois Hemp Summit follows the release of USDA’s 2019 Hemp Rules that have raised questions and concerns amongst Illinois hemp farmers and their advocacy groups.

This was the first year for growing hemp in Illinois and the department’s Bureau Chief for Medicinal Plants Jeff Cox says they are getting stakeholders together to discuss how it’s going.

