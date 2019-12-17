× Hidden Valley opening this Friday

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The slopes at Hidden Valley will open for the 2019-2020 winter season this Friday!

Skiing and snowboarding start Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The tubing area, which features 16 available lanes, will be open Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday hours start on Monday, December 23. Hidden Valley will be open daily.

The 4-span ZipTour is a new feature in 2019, with zip lines ranging from 305 to 2,805 feet long.

You can visit Hidden Valley’s website for updates on snow conditions.