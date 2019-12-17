Local organization and Marines purchase Christmas gifts for underserved children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - Thousands of dollars’ worth of toys are going under the Christmas trees for kids in our area, who might have woke up on Christmas morning without any. On Tuesday night, a local organization called Kegs for Kids, alongside Marines with Toys for Tots purchased toys at the Kirkwood Target.

This year, Kegs for Kids raised more than $7,500 to purchase gifts for kids. The money was raised at their annual fundraiser. They said the effort to help kids in need of Christmas gifts started more than 20 years ago, in a dorm room in college where they had their first fundraising party.

If you are interested in donating a gift this year, Toys for Tots needs toys for older children still. You can contact them here.