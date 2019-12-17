× Maryville teen killed in UTV accident in rural Madison County

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Madison County Coroner’s Office has identified as a 14-year-old killed in a utility vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred just after 3:35 p.m. on a levee near the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in rural Collinsville.

Authorities said four teens were traveling on a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP Utility Task Vehicle when the vehicle slid and overturned onto the passenger side.

The driver and front passenger were ejected from the UTV. The passenger was pinned under the vehicle. Both were rushed to local hospitals.

The other two teens were in the rear of the UTV and were not injured in the accident.

The passenger, identified as Alexis Dimarco of Maryville, arrived at Anderson Hospital but died just after 5:20 p.m. Authorities said she was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing.