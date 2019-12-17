Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Nativity scene won’t be moving back to Iowa courthouse lawn

Posted 9:50 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, December 17, 2019

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – A Nativity scene removed from a county courthouse lawn in southern Iowa won’t be returning. The scene was erected Nov. 18 outside the Appanoose County Courthouse in Centerville, but some residents complained that a religious display should not be placed on government property. It was moved away Dec. 9. Other residents soon called for its return. The county owns the building and the land underneath; the city owns the lawn.

The Daily Iowegian reports that City Administrator Jason Fraser said at Monday’s council meeting that the Nativity scene location was just an agenda discussion item, so the council could not vote on the issue.

