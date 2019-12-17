Onelife Fitness to host job fair Tuesday for Ballpark Village location

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Flying over St. Louis
Posted 5:47 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50AM, December 17, 2019
ST. LOUIS -  If you love fitness and baseball here is the perfect  job for you.

One-Life Fitness Center will be holding a job fair Tuesday, December 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m, and Wednesday, December 18 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. to staff its location next to Busch Stadium.

They are looking for people with a passion for fitness and giving high-quality service.

The two-level, 31,000 square foot gym will have more than $1 million in cardio and strength equipment, a spin studio and interior and exterior turf training areas and hopes to open next month.

