Police identify victim in fatal Jennings front yard shooting

JENNINGS, Mo. – Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the front yard of a St. Louis area home. The victim has been identified as Michael Moore, 52, of the 5400 block of Hodiamont Avenue in St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police say the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Monday at the 7300 block of Saphire Avenue in Jennings. The victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.