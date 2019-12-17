× ‘Share the Harvest’ program delivers over 2,000 lbs of venison to charities in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that two of their agents delivered over 2,000 pounds of venison to several charities in Lebanon, Missouri. Laclede County Conservation Agents Jarad Milligan and Jarrad Jewell delivered the meat as part of the Share the Harvest program in their county.

The venison was processed by Spring Valley of Conway and East 32 of Lebanon and given to Crosslines Ministry and L Life. They will distribute the food to the less fortunate.

The Missouri Department of Conservation asks hunters to “Share the Harvest.” It is a charitable program to distribute deer meat donated by hunters to people in need.

The Conservation Department covers part of the cost statewide. Total processing costs are covered for hunters donating whole deer at participating processors.