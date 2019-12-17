Snow is moving out, bitter cold moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Goodbye winter storm. The storm dumped 3 to 9 inches of snow across the state with much of Missouri under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday.

The snow is pulling away to the east after leaving 3 to 7 inches of snow across the Bi-State. Clearing skies Tuesday and cold. Highs near the freezing point. A few clouds are expected overnight lows around 20°.

The FOX 2 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the latest data on-air and online.

