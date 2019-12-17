St. Louis County Police identify hit-and-run victim and share video of suspect’s vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for your help to find the driver of a car that struck and killed a 64-year-old man in south St. Louis County. The person who was hit in the collision has been identified as Ronald Smith of Horn Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

Smith was struck by a vehicle on November 29, 2019. Police found him in the 9300 block of South Broadway and took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Investigators say Smith was trying to cross South Broadway near the intersection of Weiss Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound. The vehicle that struck him fled the scene. It was last seen continuing southbound on South Broadway.

Please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators about this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.