St. Louis police release dashcam video from officer-involved shooting in The Grove

ST. LOUIS - A newly-released dashcam video shows St. Louis police shoot and wound a robbery suspect in The Grove last week.

According to St. Louis police, the robbery took place around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 12 at the White Castle at Manchester and Chouteau.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled and was spotted running toward an alley at Manchester and Tower Grove.

Police made contact with the suspect in an alley in the 4300 block of Arco Avenue.

A police spokesperson said the 27-year-old suspect stopped after being confronted by police and then pulled a gun on the officer.

Police fired shots at the suspect and hit him in the knee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A pistol was recovered at the scene.