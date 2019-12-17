(St. Louis) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens at the newly renovated OMNIMAX Theater at the Saint Louis Science Center on Friday, December 20. Experience the thrilling conclusion to the Skywalker saga in the newly revamped OMNIMAX ® Theater. John Nahon, the Energy Stage Manager, showed Kim Hudson some amazing demonstrations that go hand in hand with this latest Star Wars film.
Star Wars Demonstrations from The Saint Louis Science Center
