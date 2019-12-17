State temporarily spikes funding source for MLS stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis soccer fans were concerned Tuesday night after they learned about what’s going on between the MLS team ownership group and the State of Missouri.

It’s not as if soccer fans have lost all hope, but they sure don’t want the state to be too frugal and mess up the plan to bring professional soccer to town. Karen McKinley is a supporter of the MLS, “To lose it now, all the momentum, all the spirit it’s going to prevent people from doing anything like this in the future,” said McKinley, MLS supporter.

People at the Amsterdam Tavern in south city were talking about the future of the MLS in St. Louis, “I definitely don’t want to lose it. I’ve been looking forward to this for a while now,” said Bruno Dombrowski, soccer fan.

The tavern is known as the place for soccer fans. What they’re concerned about is happening in Jefferson City. The ownership group is asking the state Department of Economic Development for $30,000,000 in tax credits to help build the new stadium. Economic development officials were apparently considering a smaller amount, about $6,000,000.

Jeff Shipman is a bartender at the Amsterdam Tavern and a soccer fan, “I definitely think the state could be a lot more generous when you look at St Louis City as a whole. It’s soccer, we are a soccer city we’ve been deserving this for so long. This will be bringing jobs and revenue to the city,” said Shipman.

The owners are putting in about $250,000,000 to build the stadium. Plus, they’ll spend millions more getting a team here. The owners are not commenting on the Department of Economic Development.

Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a statement that said in part: “We don’t believe the state’s decision will interfere with our support of the #mls4thelou ownership group and their commitment to this project…bring on 2022.”

The MLS ownership group can approach the Department of Economic Development again as early as next month.