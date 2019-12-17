Submissions now open for the “Name The Greenway” Chouteau Greenway project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Chouteau Greenway project first started in the 1990s with a dream to connect Forest Park to the Gateway Arch.

According to Great Rivers Greenway, what they are planning now is more than that. The greenway will stretch north, south, east, and west to break through real and perceived barriers in the city.

Emma Klues joined Fox 2 to talk about the “Chouteau Greenway” and how the greenway needs a new name that reflects the community about the changes needed and opportunities that abound for St. Louisans.

Name The Greenway

Submit Name Ideas Through January 31st

For more information visit: www.NameTheGreenway.org

or Text: 'NAME' to 77222