Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Snowy mix leaves behind slushy roads . Check our map for the fastest route.

Submissions now open for the “Name The Greenway” Chouteau Greenway project

Posted 8:32 am, December 17, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The Chouteau Greenway project first started in the 1990s with a dream to connect Forest Park to the Gateway Arch.

According to Great Rivers Greenway, what they are planning now is more than that. The greenway will stretch north, south, east, and west to break through real and perceived barriers in the city.

Emma Klues joined Fox 2 to talk about the  “Chouteau Greenway” and how the greenway needs a new name that reflects the community about the changes needed and opportunities that abound for St. Louisans.

Name The Greenway
Submit Name Ideas Through January 31st

For more information visit: www.NameTheGreenway.org
or Text: 'NAME' to 77222

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.