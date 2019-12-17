Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

The Path of the Past free screening held at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

Posted 9:39 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, December 17, 2019
ST. LOUIS -  A free screening of Path of the Past will be held at the Soldier's Memorial in St. Louis Tuesday, December 17 at 11:00 a.m. in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

The film focuses less on the American victory and more on the costs and European destruction of the war and is based on Lou Baczewski’s book Louch.

Lou ‘Louch’ Baczewski’s describes 'Path of the Past' as an effort to tell others the wisdom and personal connection he was honored to learn from his own grandfather through his seemingly impossible survival of WWII and to give something back in the process.

