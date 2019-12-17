Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Train with Mike Wayne: Wrist health

Posted 11:58 am, December 17, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Personal trainer Mike Wayne visits Fox 2 News to discuss the importance of wrist health and training your forearms.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.