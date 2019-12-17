Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

When is the best time to buy a car?

Posted 12:31 pm, December 17, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - We see lots of car commercials during the Christmas season but you might want to wait until after Christmas to drive one off the lot.

According to the automotive experts, the best time to buy a new car is at the end of the calendar year. The folks at Kelley Blue Book reveal why it’s best to wait it out until the end of the year to score some of the biggest deals on automobiles.

Matt Degen, an editor for Kelley Blue Book, joins Fox 2 News via satellite to talk about why December is the best time to buy a car and how you can prepare before you visit a dealership.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.