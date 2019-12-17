When is the best time to buy a car?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We see lots of car commercials during the Christmas season but you might want to wait until after Christmas to drive one off the lot.

According to the automotive experts, the best time to buy a new car is at the end of the calendar year. The folks at Kelley Blue Book reveal why it’s best to wait it out until the end of the year to score some of the biggest deals on automobiles.

Matt Degen, an editor for Kelley Blue Book, joins Fox 2 News via satellite to talk about why December is the best time to buy a car and how you can prepare before you visit a dealership.