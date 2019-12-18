26th annual Hanukkah Celebration at Ladue Crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 26th annual menorah lighting takes place tonight at Schnucks Ladue Crossing. Jewish kids look forward to spinning dreidels and getting a mouth full of gelt.

What's the historical significance of this celebration of lights? Rabbi Moshe Shulman can answer that. He joins John Pertzorn in the FOX 2 studios along with Steve Turner of Schnucks Ladue Crossing.

26th Annual Hanukkah Celebration

6:00pm - 7:00pm Tonight

Barnes & Noble

Ladue Crossing Shopping Center

8871 Ladue Rd.

Ladue, MO 63124