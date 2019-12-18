Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

26th annual Hanukkah Celebration at Ladue Crossing

Posted 8:28 am, December 18, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 26th annual menorah lighting takes place tonight at Schnucks Ladue Crossing. Jewish kids look forward to spinning dreidels and getting a mouth full of gelt.

What's the historical significance of this celebration of lights? Rabbi Moshe Shulman can answer that. He joins John Pertzorn in the FOX 2 studios along with Steve Turner of Schnucks Ladue Crossing.

26th Annual Hanukkah Celebration
6:00pm - 7:00pm Tonight
Barnes & Noble
Ladue Crossing Shopping Center
8871 Ladue Rd.
Ladue, MO 63124

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.