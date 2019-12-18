Busch Stadium to host Def Leppard, Motley Crue with Poison, and Joan Jett this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The hairbands are coming to Busch Stadium this summer. A stadium tour featuring Def Leppard, and Motley Crue with Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts is coming to St. Louis on June 25, 2020. The stop in St. Louis was just announced today.

The tour saw the fastest sell-out in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, and Denver.

The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven new shows that will be added in all new cities: San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.

The added tour dates will begin pre-sales January 6th, check local venue listings for timing and more details.