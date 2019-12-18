Live updates: House debates impeachment of President Donald Trump

C3 Fitness – Tabata training

ST. LOUIS - Tabata training is a popular form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It consists of several rounds of ultra-high-intensity exercises in specific 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off intervals.

Total Tone Tabata – Repeat each round 3 times

Round 1

20 seconds Burpees

10 seconds Rest

20 seconds Mountain climbers

10 seconds rest

20 seconds Plank

10-second rest

Round 2

20 seconds squats

10 seconds rest

20 seconds push-ups

10-second rest

Round 3

20 seconds jumping jacks

10 seconds rest

20 seconds crunches

10-second rest

Round 4

20 seconds lunges

10 seconds rest

20 seconds wall sit

10 seconds rest

20 seconds jumping jacks

10-second rest

