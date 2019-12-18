C3 Fitness – Tabata training

ST. LOUIS - Tabata training is a popular form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It consists of several rounds of ultra-high-intensity exercises in specific 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off intervals.
Total Tone Tabata – Repeat each round 3 times
Round 1
20 seconds Burpees
10 seconds Rest
20 seconds Mountain climbers
10 seconds rest
20 seconds Plank
10-second rest
Round 2
20 seconds squats
10 seconds rest
20 seconds push-ups
10-second rest
Round 3
20 seconds jumping jacks
10 seconds rest
20 seconds crunches
10-second rest
Round 4
20 seconds lunges
10 seconds rest
20 seconds wall sit
10 seconds rest
20 seconds jumping jacks
10-second rest