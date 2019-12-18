Child dies after fall into pool located in a Ferguson public park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - A 10-year-old has died after falling into a half-empty public pool Tuesday at a Ferguson park. The City of Ferguson sent this statement Wednesday afternoon:

"It is with a heavy heart that we are reporting that the child from the water rescue yesterday has passed away. The child passed away this morning at the children’s hospital where he was still receiving medical care. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family & friends on the loss of their loved one, you all are in our thoughts and prayers."

The incident unfolded just before 2:00 p.m. at January-Wabash Park on North Florissant Road.

Two police officers, Ferguson Police Officer Jamez Knighten, and Calverton Park Police Officer Chris Robertson jumped in the pool to save the child. Once the child was out of the pool, officers began CPR till EMS crews arrived on scene and transported the child to a Children’s hospital.

Both officers needed assistance from the Ferguson Fire Department exit the pool, and were transported to DePaul Hospital for treatment. Both have since been released.