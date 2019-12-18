Contact 2 – Financial expert offers practical tips for first time homebuyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In the latest edition of the Contact 2 Consumer Confidential, we're focusing in on the possibility of a new purchase in the new year. we’re talking about buying a home, and this segment is really focused on people who're thinking about doing that for the first time.

The National Association of Realtors reports millennials represented 37% of all homebuyers last year. Of those under age 28, 86% were first-time homebuyers.

A recent survey from Chase Home Lending reports 70% of millennials are willing to cut back on things like manicures, the new Marvel movie and other recreational spending in order to become homeowners.

Our guest today suggests making a very important resolution to help put you on the path to homeownership in 2020.

