Contact 2 – Financial expert offers practical tips for first time homebuyers

The National Association of Realtors reports millennials represented 37% of all homebuyers last year. Of those under age 28, 86% were first-time homebuyers.
A recent survey from Chase Home Lending reports 70% of millennials are willing to cut back on things like manicures, the new Marvel movie and other recreational spending in order to become homeowners.
Our guest today suggests making a very important resolution to help put you on the path to homeownership in 2020.
In this interview with FOX 2’s Mike Colombo, Chase Financial Education Ambassador, best-selling author and host of the award-winning podcast So Money Farnoosh Torabi Suggests making a very important resolution to help put you on the path to homeownership in 2020.