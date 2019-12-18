× Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute

ST. LOUIS – An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting documents is headed to an appellate court. At issue is a lawsuit filed by St. Louis attorney Elad Gross against Gov. Mike Parson’s administration.

The lawsuit challenges a $3,618 bill he received last year to process an open records request related to former Gov. Eric Greitens. Parson’s office-based the bill on an estimated 90 hours of staff time at $40 per hour.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District hasn’t yet scheduled a hearing.