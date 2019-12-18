× Former Jefferson County deputy charged with child molestation

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a former sheriff’s deputy Wednesday for molestation and child endangerment.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from two off-duty incidents: one in July 2019 and the other on September 3.

The sheriff’s office learned of the allegations against Joshua Skaggs on September 5 and fired him the next day.

Skaggs, 25, had been working as a sheriff’s deputy since June 2016 with no prior disciplinary actions.

Prosecutors charged Skaggs with fourth-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Skaggs was released from Jefferson County Jail after posting a $30,000 surety bond.