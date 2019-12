Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A group of suspected carjackers are on the run this morning after fleeing from police in St. Charles. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper spotted a car around 1:00 am this morning that may have been stolen from Florissant a few days ago.

After a short chase, the car crashed into a snowbank on Boone Avenue near Lindenwood University. Police say about five men jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Only one of them was captured and arrested.