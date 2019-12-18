Opened boxes found more than a mile away from their intended delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Package thefts are a major concern as many are getting items shipped around the holidays.

A viewer reported finding a pile of opened boxes dumped near their home but all of the addresses listed were from about a mile and a half away, many of them were apartments along Washington Avenue.

Fox 2 went to the 800 block of Josephine Baker to investigate the box is further. We contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and officers took a report.

Police are now working to find the people these items belong to. At this point, they say they don’t know how packages were located, how they got there, or if there’s any information on a suspect.

We tried to track down some of the people listed on the packages and have not heard back yet.

We also reached out to the management of these complexes about the security measures they take and have not heard from them, though a resident says all the packages are left in the lobby.