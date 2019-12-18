Live updates: House debates impeachment of President Donald Trump

Shocking surveillance video shows Jefferson County gas station robbery

Posted 2:32 pm, December 18, 2019, by
Data pix.

FENTON, Mo. -  A frightening robbery was captured on surveillance video at a Jefferson County gas station convenience store. A man sticks a rifle into the clerk's face and demands money and her phone.  Investigators are asking the public for help to identify the suspects.

The men entered the Quik Stop at around 6:15am this morning in the 1000 block of Gravois Road disguised with hoods and masks. While one suspect demanded money the other man used a hammer to break open machines containing cash.

After the robbery, the suspects headed north on Highway 30 in a vehicle towards St. Louis County. The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call Jefferson County detectives at 636-797-5515.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.