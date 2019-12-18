Shocking surveillance video shows Jefferson County gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - A frightening robbery was captured on surveillance video at a Jefferson County gas station convenience store. A man sticks a rifle into the clerk's face and demands money and her phone. Investigators are asking the public for help to identify the suspects.

The men entered the Quik Stop at around 6:15am this morning in the 1000 block of Gravois Road disguised with hoods and masks. While one suspect demanded money the other man used a hammer to break open machines containing cash.

After the robbery, the suspects headed north on Highway 30 in a vehicle towards St. Louis County. The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call Jefferson County detectives at 636-797-5515.