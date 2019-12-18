Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Silly sketch shows new Midwest martial art mixing apology with self-defense

Posted 9:45 am, December 18, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – At Dunham’s Martial Arts they train in kicking, punching, and self-defense infused with some “Midwest nice.”There is a new martial art created specifically for the Midwest, they call it TAE KWON OPE.

“We train our students so they don’t have to use it, but if they do need to defend themselves, we want them to apologize while they do it,” said instructor Brad Rew.

This is the latest sketch from America’s Midwest Foreign Correspondent, Jeff Houghton. It was produced for his show from Springfield called, “The Mystery Hour.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.