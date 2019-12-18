× Silly sketch shows new Midwest martial art mixing apology with self-defense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – At Dunham’s Martial Arts they train in kicking, punching, and self-defense infused with some “Midwest nice.”There is a new martial art created specifically for the Midwest, they call it TAE KWON OPE.

“We train our students so they don’t have to use it, but if they do need to defend themselves, we want them to apologize while they do it,” said instructor Brad Rew.

This is the latest sketch from America’s Midwest Foreign Correspondent, Jeff Houghton. It was produced for his show from Springfield called, “The Mystery Hour.”