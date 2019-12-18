Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
St. Louis County government employees giving 100 needy families Christmas gifts

Posted 8:41 am, December 18, 2019, by
ST. ANN, Mo. — More than 100 families will be receiving the Christmas of a lifetime all thanks to St. Louis County government employees. FOX 2's Derrion Henderson is with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page at the Northwest Crossings in St. Ann where the families will be receiving their items.

