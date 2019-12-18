Thousands of former Rams PSL owners to get checks ranging $250 to $4,500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Owners of Ram's personal seat licenses involved in a class-action lawsuit are now owed $14 million by Stan Kroneke and the NFL.

Thousands of people had possession of these personal seat licenses when the team played in St. Louis. The agreement for those licenses ran through the end of 2024. Those licenses didn't transfer when the Rams moved to California.

A little over 11, 000 claims will be refunded in 2020 to the tune of $14 million after the class-action lawsuit. If you were a part of this lawsuit then you may get a check in the mail. They are expected to range from $250 to $4,500.