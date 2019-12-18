Tim’s Travels: Christmas cookies and the potential problem for your pipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is the season for Christmas cookies. But, do you know that those cookies present a potential problem for your pipes? Tim Ezell is in the kitchen with MSD talking about the hidden fog in your cookies.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District says that about 15 percent of blockages in its public sewer system are caused by fats, oils, and grease (FOG.)

What can you do to help? Here are some of the easiest ways to keep them of the public sewer system: