Tim’s Travels: Christmas cookies and the potential problem for your pipes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is the season for Christmas cookies. But, do you know that those cookies present a potential problem for your pipes? Tim Ezell is in the kitchen with MSD talking about the hidden fog in your cookies.
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District says that about 15 percent of blockages in its public sewer system are caused by fats, oils, and grease (FOG.)
What can you do to help? Here are some of the easiest ways to keep them of the public sewer system:
- Never pour grease down sink drains, into toilets, or down the sewer system.
- Encourage friends and neighbors to keep FOG out of the sewer system.
- Scrape visible FOG and food scraps from plates, pots, and utensils into the trash.
- Pour fats, oils, and grease into an empty pet food, vegetable, or coffee can or jar. Allow the grease to cool and solidify. Throw the container in the trash. COOL IT, CAN IT, & TRASH IT.
- If you would like a free FOG lid to cover the can, they are available at your local municipality or at MSD’s Administrative Offices, 2350 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.