Blues hold off Oilers 2-1, Sweep Four Game Home Stand

The Blues completed a four game sweep of their current home stand with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center.

Jake Allen got a rare start at home and didn’t disappoint, stopping 35 shots to get the win in goal. Brayden Schenn scored on the breakaway in the second period to break up a scoreless game. MacKenzie MacEachern scored in the third period for insurance to make it 2-0 Blues.

Allen came within one minute and fifty seconds of his second shutout of the season, but the Oilers James Neal scored to end the shutout effort. The Blues killed off a penalty for the remaining 1:50 of the game. having challenged Neal’s goal for goalie interference. None was found and the Blues killed off the penalty enforced after the failed challenge.

During this home stand the Blues defeated the Knights, Blackhawks, Avalanche and Oilers to up their season record to 22-8-6, good for 50 points in just 36 games!