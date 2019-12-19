Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Buying a new home can eliminate most unexpected repairs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases you will ever make.  Existing homes can be great but there can be hidden costs you never considered. So getting into a new home can be less stressful and ease your mind.

Payne Family Homes is a St. Louis area homebuilder with a stellar reputation for constructing quality homes at a good price.

Buyers of newly built homes have fewer unexpected repairs than buyers of existing homes.

  • 83% existing homebuyers say they repaired or renovated their homes within the first year of ownership.
  • 54% had to make a repair or renovation within the first month of getting the keys.
  • 48% of buyers who purchased a brand-new home in the past two years still haven`t had to make a single repair or renovation.

 

